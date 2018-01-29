Police on scene of standoff inside U East Bank hotel

Roads near the Graduate Hotel, in the 600 block of Washington Avenue, on the University of Minnesota's East Bank are closed because of a public safety situation at the hotel.

Updated: 8:19 a.m. | Posted: 6:35 a.m.

University of Minnesota authorities are dealing with a standoff on campus at the Graduate Hotel on the East Bank.

University police chief Matt Clark said when police arrived around midnight, they "met an individual in a hotel room with two other individuals and we've been talking to that individual asking them to come out for some time now. We're hoping to resolve this situation fairly soon."

Asked if it was a hostage situation, Clark said he would not discuss what's going on with the individuals in the room. He said authorities were "discussing options" with the person.

The University of Minnesota has issued an alert about a "public safety situation" at the Graduate Hotel on campus in Minneapolis. Tim Nelson | MPR News

The Graduate Hotel is the former campus Radisson Hotel.

Some guests have been evacuated and a Minneapolis police SWAT team is on the scene. Brooklyn Park police are also assisting.

Access to the East Bank campus will be limited and police are asking faculty and staff to stay away from the hotel area, he added.

More reporting to come.