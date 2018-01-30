Wednesday's rare super blue blood moon: How to see it and what we can learn

Global map showing areas of the world that will experience (weather permitting) the Jan. 31, 2018, "super blue blood moon." The eclipse will be visible before sunrise on Jan. 31 for those in North America, Alaska and Hawaii. For those in the Middle East, Asia, eastern Russia, Australia and New Zealand, the "super blue blood moon" can be seen during moonrise the evening of the 31st.
Global map showing areas of the world that will experience (weather permitting) the Jan. 31, 2018, "super blue blood moon." The eclipse will be visible before sunrise on Jan. 31 for those in North America, Alaska and Hawaii. For those in the Middle East, Asia, eastern Russia, Australia and New Zealand, the "super blue blood moon" can be seen during moonrise the evening of the 31st. 