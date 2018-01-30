Fact check: Trump's State of the Union address, annotated

U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress.

President Trump will try to strike a unifying tone with his first State of the Union address, but his pitch to a deeply divided country and Congress may not be received well by all.

"Tonight, I want to talk about what kind of future we are going to have, and what kind of nation we are going to be. All of us, together, as one team, one people, and one American family," Trump will say, according to early excerpts released by the White House.

Trump's first year has been marked by record low approval ratings, and a majority of Americans said in a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll that Trump has done more to divide the country than to unite it.

And even though the economy has remained on an upswing, just hours before he was set to deliver his speech the stock market took a triple-digit hit.

But Trump is still expected to play up his economic success and highlight the GOP tax plan passed last month, the signature achievement of his first year in office.

"Our massive tax cuts provide tremendous relief for the middle class and small businesses," Trump will say according to the excerpts.

He'll also talk about the need for an infrastructure package, highlight his successes fighting ISIS and talk about his plan for changes to the nation's immigration laws and to legalize those undocumented immigrants who have received a temporary status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, which the Trump administration has said will expire next month.

NPR staff will be annotating the speech live below.

Editor's note: The transcript will be updated throughout the speech. While we are working to correct errors, it may contain discrepancies and typographical errors.