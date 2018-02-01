Duluth's historic NorShor Theatre stages a revival

Snow falls outside as work continues on the historic NorShor Theater Wednesday, November 1, 2017. Part of the renovation of the theater space involves preservation and restoration of many of the buildings and theater's original elements. The project is a complete overhaul of the over 100-year old building. 