New barking orders for documenting support animals before boarding planes

A service dog named Orlando rests on the foot of its trainer, John Reddan, while sitting inside a United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty International Airport during a training exercise last year. United Airlines wants to see more paperwork before passengers fly with an emotional support animal.
A service dog named Orlando rests on the foot of its trainer, John Reddan, while sitting inside a United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty International Airport during a training exercise last year. United Airlines wants to see more paperwork before passengers fly with an emotional support animal. 