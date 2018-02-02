Lots of big music acts in town for the Super Bowl

The party leading up to Sunday's Super Bowl has definitely started. Pink will be performing Friday night at the newest concert venue in town: the Minneapolis Armory.

The outdoor Super Bowl LIVE events continue through the weekend.

And, of course, the big musical performance comes at halftime of the Super Bowl when Justin Timberlake performs. He's been here all week and talked about how he's been welcomed during a news conference Thursday.

Timberlake has a new album called "Man of the Woods," which was released Friday.