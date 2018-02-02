Canadian national anthem revised with gender-neutral language

Canadian athletes will be singing new lyrics at sports events. Here, Benjamin Thorne of Canada celebrates after winning bronze in the Men's 20km Race Walk final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in 2015 in Beijing.
Canadian athletes will be singing new lyrics at sports events. Here, Benjamin Thorne of Canada celebrates after winning bronze in the Men's 20km Race Walk final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in 2015 in Beijing. 