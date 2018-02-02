Pedestrian struck, killed in south Minneapolis

A woman has died after being struck by a car in south Minneapolis Thursday night.

Minneapolis police say the victim was hit near 54th Street and Penn Avenue South at 8:24 p.m. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where she died shortly after arrival.

Investigators say the woman was walking southbound on Penn Avenue, and did not appear to be in the crosswalk when she was struck.

Police say the driver who hit her stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The victim's name has not been released.