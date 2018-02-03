Jackson: I'm not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

Music Icon Award honoree Janet Jackson attends OUT Magazine's #OUT100 Event presented by Lexus at the the Altman Building on Nov. 9, 2017, in New York City.

Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

The pop icon says in a statement "to put to rest any speculation or rumors" as to whether she will be performing at the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday: "I will not."

She thanks her fans for their support and says she looks forward to seeing them very soon.

Timberlake is returning to the halftime show 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction with Jackson caused a national controversy.

Janet Jackson had a costume mishap while performing with Justin Timberlake for Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004. Donald Miralle/Getty Images, via NPR

Timberlake was Jackson's guest during her performance and ripped off a piece of her clothing, revealed her breast.

CBS aired that Super Bowl and was fined by the Federal Communications Commission.

The fine later was overturned.

Timberlake ruled out a reunion with his boy band 'N Sync during a press conference in Minneapolis on Feb. 1.

He said he will be joined by his band, The Tennessee Kids, onstage and predicted a show that will include things "never done before."

More than 117 million viewers watched halftime show last year when Lady Gaga performed.