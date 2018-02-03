Mars Rover Curiosity's panoramic photo depicts epic journey

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity took photos from the Vera Rubin Ridge showing the interior and rim of Gale Crater. The <a href="https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/spaceimages/images/largesize/PIA22210_hires.jpg" target="_blank">full image</a> features 16 photos stitched together.
