Child abductions rise amid South Sudan civil war

Children stand on the banks of the Nile overlooking the Ethiopian border in Akobo town on Jan. 20, 2018. Child abductions have risen and one child, no matter the age, is said to sell for 20 cows, worth about $7,000. 