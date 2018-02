A musical tribute to Hall of Famer Randy Moss

Former Viking Randy Moss earned the nickname "Super Freak" for his freakish abilities as a wide receiver.

We learned over the weekend that Moss will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's the first receiver to be elected to the Hall in his initial year of eligibility since the Jerry Rice.

Moss was in town covering the Super Bowl. He got choked up when talked about the honor with his co-hosts on the ESPN set.