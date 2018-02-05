House Intel Committee votes to release Dem counter-memo. Will Trump go along?

House intelligence committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff, D-Calif. (left), and Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., are taking their feud over intelligence memorandums into a new week.
House intelligence committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff, D-Calif. (left), and Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., are taking their feud over intelligence memorandums into a new week. 