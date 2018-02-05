House Intel Committee votes to release Dem counter-memo. Will Trump go along?

House intelligence committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff, D-Calif. (left), and Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., are taking their feud over intelligence memorandums into a new week.

Updated at 6:26 p.m. ET

The House Intelligence Committee voted without opposition on Monday to declassify a secret Democratic rebuttal to the once-secret Republican memo about alleged surveillance abuses that was unveiled on Friday.

The document now goes to the White House, where President Trump must decide whether it should become public.

White House spokesman Raj Shah told reporters traveling aboard Air Force One on Monday that the administration would review the counter-memo by Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Rep. Adam. Schiff R-Calif., as it did the first one by Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

One additional wrinkle with Schiff's document is that he has also asked for the FBI and Justice Department to go over the memo as well. It wasn't immediately clear what effect that might have on the timing of the release, but Schiff said he was encouraged by the support he'd gotten by both Republicans and Democrats on his committee.

"This will be very useful information for the American people to see," he told reporters at the Capitol.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and other leaders in Congress had said they thought the Democrats' response should be released after Nunes' document was, so long as it went through the same process of review and declassification.

Monday's vote started the clock on that process, and if the same timetable applies as it did before, Democrats' counter-memo could be out by Friday.

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

Schiff responded in short order.

Mr. President, I see you’ve had a busy morning of “Executive Time.” Instead of tweeting false smears, the American people would appreciate it if you turned off the TV and helped solve the funding crisis, protected Dreamers or...really anything else. https://t.co/lVqQRu2Gjl — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 5, 2018

Nunes' memo charges that "biased" officials in the FBI and Justice Department abused their surveillance powers in asking for a warrant to monitor the communications of a former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser, Carter Page.

Although the document makes a narrow case about the specific practices involving Page, Trump and his supporters also say it suggests a "systemic" pattern of abuse. That is not described.

Trump also said on Twitter that it "totally vindicates" him. It does not; the memo delineates how the FBI's Russia investigation began earlier with another foreign policy aide who has since pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Richard Burr, R-N.C., said in October that for the purposes of his investigation, the question of whether the Trump campaign conspired with the Russians who attacked the 2016 election remains "open."

Trump and the White House say there was no collusion.

Meanwhile, the FBI and Justice Department deny any wrongdoing on their part involving surveillance warrants.

Their allies also have prepared other memoranda of their own; House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., released a memo that he said makes the case while stopping short of the classified aspects of the matter.

Plus Nunes isn't finished with his own memos either. He told The Weekly Standard that he plans to release more documentation about what he calls abuse by the FBI and the Justice Department, although he hopes it will be via the "standard process," as opposed to with a secret document that must then be declassified.

Trump hailed Nunes on Monday and appeared to welcome these efforts.