Trump: Democrats 'un-American,' 'treasonous' during State of the Union

Updated at 5:11 p.m. ET

President Trump slammed Democrats who didn't stand and applaud during his State of the Union speech last week as "un-American" and "treasonous."

Trump made the remarks during a speech in a Cincinnati suburb where he was promoting the tax bill he signed into law last December. The president began complaining that even as he was touting record low unemployment among African-Americans and Latinos, Democrats remained stoic, speculating that they might be reprimanded if they smiled or applauded.

"Even on positive news — really positive news, like that — they were like death and un-American. Un-American," Trump complained. "Somebody said treasonous. Yeah, I guess, why not? Can we call that treason? Why not? I mean, they certainly didn't seem to love our country very much."

The U.S. Constitution, however, defines treason against the country as "only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort."

Trump's comments came as the stock market was plunging. The president preached bipartisanship in his speech last week and tried to strike a unifying tone, but much of his speech was aimed at his base and not reaching out to Democrats — much like his comments on Monday.

The annual State of the Union speech, although attended by both parties, is typically a fairly partisan affair, with members of the president's party cheering him along while the opposing side does not. During President Barack Obama's speeches, Republicans rarely cheered.