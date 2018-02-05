Trump: Democrats 'un-American,' 'treasonous' during State of the Union

In a speech about tax policy in Blue Ash, Ohio, on Monday, President Trump accused Democrats of being "un-American" for not applauding during his State of the Union speech.
