Man in critical condition after confrontation with police

Updated: 9:50 p.m. | Posted: 5:01 p.m.

A man is in critical condition after a confrontation with police in Brooklyn Center just before rush hour Tuesday afternoon.

Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek said the man apparently had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Stanek said officers from Robbinsdale, Crystal and Brooklyn Center originally responded to a call of a suicidal person in a vehicle near County Road 81 and Highway 100 just after 3 p.m. The officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the man kept driving. In the 4900 block of Brooklyn Blvd., the officers managed to stop the vehicle with their squads.

"Shots were fired by that adult male. Officers did not return gunfire, but did deploy less lethal munitions," Stanek said.

The officers also used the nonlethal rounds to break the windows of the vehicle to try to reach the man.

The man is hospitalized, Stanek said no officers were hurt. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating.