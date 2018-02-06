Where does Trump's travel ban stand?

Karen Shore holds up a sign outside of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco last year.

President Trump made waves during his first few weeks in office by issuing a travel ban that temporarily barred residents from several Muslim-majority nations from traveling to the United States.

There were mass protests against the travel ban, and federal judges in several states blocked portions of the executive order. The administration has revised and reissued the ban three times, and the third and most recent iteration of this ban will go before the Supreme Court this spring.

Former FBI special agent and senior lecturer at Yale's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs Asha Rangappa joined MPR News host Kerri Miller for a conversation about why the ban is so contentious and how the case may be argued before the court.

Use the audio player above to hear the full discussion.