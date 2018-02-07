1 person shot, critically wounded by officer in Maple Grove

Maple Grove police say an officer shot and critically wounded a person who was wielding a knife in the northwestern Minneapolis suburb.

Police responded to a 911 hang-up call around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say officers were confronted in the house by a person who had a knife. One officer fired during the confrontation and shot the person, who was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale in critical condition.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to investigate. Police say there is no threat to the public.