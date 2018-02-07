Mister Rogers is coming back to your neighborhood, on a stamp

The U.S. Postal Service plans a March release of this postage stamp featuring Fred Rogers and his King Friday XIII puppet from the PBS children's television series <em>Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.</em>
