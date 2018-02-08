U.S. curling team beats Russian athletes to kick off Pyeongchang Olympics

American siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton (far left and far right, respectively) beat the Russian team of Alexander Krushelnitskiy and Anastasia Bryzgalova, as the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics' first competitions began on Thursday.
