The Thread Live: 2018 authors announced

The Thread Live returns in spring 2018 with two literary stars who will be in conversation with Kerri Miller at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul.

April 7: Roxane Gay

Roxane Gay is an author and cultural critic, whose books "Bad Feminist," "An Untamed State" and "Difficult Women" have earned rave reviews. Her latest book, "Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body," was named a best book of the year by The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, The Chicago Tribune and more.

May 9: Arundhati Roy

Last year Arundhati Roy made a triumphant return to the world of fiction with her new novel, "The Ministry of Utmost Happiness." Roy's previous novel, "The God of Small Things," won the Man Booker Prize in 1997. She is also the author of the several nonfiction books, including "Field Notes on Democracy: Listening to Grasshoppers," "Capitalism: A Ghost Story," "Walking with the Comrades," "Things That Can and Cannot Be Said" and "The End of Imagination."