Combined Korean team ready to shed politics in Olympic debut

Marissa Brandt
In this photo taken Sept. 24, 2017, South Korea's Marissa Brandt, right, works the corner against Minnesota forward Jackie Pleper in the third period an exhibition hockey game in Minneapolis. Marissa, a native Korean who was adopted as an infant by parents in Minnesota, and her sister Hannah will both be playing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in women's hockey. Marissa for South Korea and Hannah for the U.S. 