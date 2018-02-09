Photos: Scenes from the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics


The opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
1 U.S. flag-bearer Erin Hamlin leads the delegation parade during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Friday. 
2 A view of the U.S. flag during the opening ceremony. 
3 Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony. 
4 Dancers perform during the opening ceremony. 
5 A general view as performers entertain during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics. 
6 A view of the opening ceremony. 
7 Su-mi Hwang performs during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympic Games. 
8 Performers entertain the crowd during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. 
9 South Korean figure skater Kim Yu-na lights the cauldron. 
10 Fireworks erupt as the cauldron is lit with the Olympic flame. 