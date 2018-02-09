Photos: Scenes from the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics

With taekwondo demonstrations from both Koreas, South Korea put on a frigid show for the world meant to display a newfound desire to cooperate with the North along with Seoul's stunning rise from poverty and war to Asian powerhouse.

As is Olympic tradition, Greece began the parade of athletes into Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. They were followed by the other countries in alphabetical order according to the Korean alphabet.

Luge veteran Erin Hamlin was flag-bearer for the United States.

Capping off the ceremony, South Korean figure skating gold medalist Yuna Kim lit the Olympic cauldron. Kim won a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and a silver at the 2014 Sochi Games before retiring from competition.