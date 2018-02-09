Speechwriter resigns after abuse allegations

A second White House staffer has departed the Trump administration in the wake of abuse allegations.

Spokesman Raj Shah said the White House learned Thursday night about the allegations before being contacted by the media. "We immediately confronted the staffer, he denied the allegations and he resigned today," said Shah. Sorensen worked for the Council on Environmental Quality, which is part of the Executive Office of the President.

The Washington Post first reported the allegations against Sorensen and his resignation.

The Post says Sorensen's ex-wife claimed he was violent and emotionally abusive during their short-lived marriage.

Staff secretary Rob Porter, one of the president's closest aides, resigned Wednesday after the publication of allegations that he'd abused his two ex-wives. He, too, denies the allegations.