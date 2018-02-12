Voting underway in metro, southwest Minnesota special elections

Voters in the Cottage Grove area and southwestern Minnesota are casting ballots in a pair of special elections for the Legislature.

Monday's special elections for the suburban Senate seat and a House seat south of Mankato were triggered by the resignation of two lawmakers accused of sexual assault. Rep. Tony Cornish and Sen. Dan Schoen resigned late last year.

Both contests will provide the latest gauge of how Democrats can capitalize on a midterm swoon for Republicans nationwide. And the Senate election could have ramifications for control of the narrowly divided chamber.

Democrat Karla Bigham faces Republican Denny McNamara for the Senate seat. The GOP's Jeremy Munson is running against Democratic candidate Melissa Wagner in the House race.