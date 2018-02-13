Afton's Jessie Diggins finishes 6th in Olympic cross-country sprint

Jessie Diggins of the United States competes during the cross-country ladies' sprint classic qualification at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics Tuesday.

Sweden's Stina Nilsson won the women's cross-country sprint from Maiken Caspersen of Norway and Yulia Belorukova.

Yet again, there was no medal for an American woman.

Jessie Diggins failed in her quest to become the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in cross-country skiing, placing sixth.

For Nilson, it is the second career medal after taking bronze in Sochi four years ago.

Diggins reached the finals after beating out Natalia Nepryaeva, an Olympic athlete from Russia, in a photo finish in the second semifinal heat. Diggins had the fourth-fastest time overall in the semifinals. She was more than 11 seconds behind the leader in the finals.