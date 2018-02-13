Dessa working on book of essays, due in September

Dessa's latest project is all words.

The Minneapolis-based rapper-singer has a deal with Dutton for a book of essays, the publisher told The Associated Press on Monday. "My Own Devices: True Stories from the Road on Music, Science, and Senseless Love" is scheduled to come out Sept. 18. Dutton, a Penguin Random House imprint, is calling it a "dynamic, candid account" of love, language and music.

She is a member of the indie group Doomtree and her solo album, "Chime," comes out February 23. She also contributed to Lin-Manuel Miranda's charity single for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, "Almost Like Praying."