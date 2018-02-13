North Dakota's Lamoureux-Davidson sets record as U.S. shuts out Russians

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the United States celebrates scoring a second period goal against Olympic Athletes from Russia during a hockey game at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

American Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson has set the Olympic hockey record for the fastest consecutive goals by a man or woman, helping the United States shut out the Russians 5-0. Lamoureux-Davidson, of Grand Forks, N.D., scored 6 seconds apart in the second period.

According to the International Ice Hockey Federation, that topped not only the mark previously held by Caroline Oullette of Canada at 16 seconds in 2006 against Italy in Turin but also the men's mark of 8 seconds apart set by Carl Goran Oberg of Sweden in 1960 at Squaw Valley.

A three-time Olympian, Lamoureux-Davidson also had an assist on the United States' first goal by Kacey Bellamy. Lamoureux-Davidson started a three-goal second. Gigi Marvin and Hannah Brandt each had a goal.

Up next for the Americans is an early showdown with their biggest rival on Thursday against Canada to wrap up the preliminary round.