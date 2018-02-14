Can the U.S. combat election interference if some don't believe it's happening?

Left to right: FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Robert Ashley, NSA Director Adm. Michael Rogers and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency Director Robert Cardillo testify before the Senate intelligence committee Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Left to right: FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Robert Ashley, NSA Director Adm. Michael Rogers and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency Director Robert Cardillo testify before the Senate intelligence committee Tuesday in Washington, D.C. 