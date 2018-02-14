Powerful winds delay more Olympic skiing events and force park's closure

Intense winds have caused three big alpine events to be postponed this week. Here, firefighters assess the damage to a food stall that was blown apart by the wind in Gangneung Olympic Park, part of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Intense winds have caused three big alpine events to be postponed this week. Here, firefighters assess the damage to a food stall that was blown apart by the wind in Gangneung Olympic Park, part of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. 