Win like Flynn: a bichon frise is this year's top dog at Westminster show

Flynn, a bichon frise, won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Bill McFadden shows Flynn, a bichon frise, in the ring during the non-sporting group during the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Flynn won best in the non-sporting group. 