3 more Minnesota kids die from flu

Three more children in Minnesota have died of influenza complications, the state Health Department said Thursday.

The three latest pediatric deaths occurred in January, putting the total number of Minnesota children who've died in connection with the current flu outbreak at four.

No one knows how long this season's outbreak will last, only that the number of flu-related hospitalizations has topped 4,200 and keeps growing, said epidemiologist Karen Martin.

"We have now officially surpassed what was to date our most severe year in 2014-2015 and have surpassed that this season," Martin said.

Health officials are urging people who remain unvaccinated to get a flu shot.