Mall of America stabber sentenced to 15 years in prison

A Hennepin County judge sentenced a man who stabbed two brothers inside the Mall of America to 15 years in prison on Friday.

Mahad Abdiraham, 20, pleaded guilty last month to stabbing the men inside of Macy's last November.

Abdiraham said last month that he went to the Mall of America in the name of "Jihad" because he believes the "United States is at war with Islam".

Abdiraham declined to make any further statements at his sentencing hearing on Friday.

The victims, 19-year-old Alex Sanchez and 25-year-old John Sanchez, did not attend the sentencing but sent a court advocate to read their victim impact statements.

In the statements, the brothers expressed deep anger and confusion over the attack from a stranger.

The brothers also stressed that "we all bleed the same color," in reference to Abdiraham's expressed beliefs.

During the attack in November, Abdiraham seriously wounded Alex and John Sanchez. Their family members disarmed and subdued Abdirahman until Bloomington Police could arrest him.

The victims' brother James Sanchez witnessed the attack. On Friday he said that sometimes leaving the house is a struggle for his brothers.

"They are angry and upset," James Sanchez said. "This was a terrorist attack."

Abdiraham pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and received the maximum sentence under state law.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday that it was not possible to press any charges related to terrorism under the constraints of the law.