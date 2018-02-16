Mikaela Shiffrin is shut out of medals in slalom at Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin was in fourth place after her first run in the women's slalom at Yongpyong Alpine Center, in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
