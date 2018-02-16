How a urine test after back surgery triggered a $17,800 bill

Liz Moreno thought she was done paying for her back surgery in 2015. But a $17,800 bill for a urine test showed up nine months later. Her father, Paul Davis, a retired doctor from Ohio, settled with the lab company for $5,000 in order to protect his daughter's credit history.
