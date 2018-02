Teen struck and killed in St. Louis Park

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy has died after he was struck by two vehicles in a Minneapolis suburb.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the boy was hit by a westbound car on Highway 7 in St. Louis Park last evening. He was propelled into eastbound traffic and struck again by another vehicle.

The drivers of both vehicles were not injured. The highway was closed for several hours while officials investigated.