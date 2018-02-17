'This must be some mistake,' says snowboarder after winning Olympic gold in skiing

The Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka won the women's Super-G race at the Jeongseon Alpine Center by just 0.01, pulling off an upset at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
