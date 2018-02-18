Body of missing pregnant woman found in Chippewa National Forest

The Cass County Sheriff's Office reported on Sunday that the body of a missing pregnant woman had been found in a wooded area of Cass County.

The Sheriff's office said searchers found the body of 27-year old Kara Blevins Saturday night in the Chippewa National Forest, near her hometown of Akeley.

Blevins was reported missing from an Akeley residence on February 5th.

Her disappearance triggered large-scale searches on the ground and from the air.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said several agencies are investigating what led to her disappearance.

"This is a terribly sad situation," Burch said.

Burch said tips from the public helped find Blevins.

"Just people being observant, seeing things that just didn't look right," he said. "It is very important with stuff like this to get input from the public because any little detail can really lead to a solution."

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of Blevins' death.