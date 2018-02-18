Photos: 'A whole different animal' as skijoring gets extreme at Canterbury Park


1 Ryan Wolosyn catches air off a jump at the Extreme Horse Skijoring event. Wolosyn has been racing since 2015 and says the crowd at Canterbury was the biggest he's ever seen. 
2 A Gypsy Vanner breed horse named Dirty Harry carries a rider and the American flag around the skijoring track during the national anthem. 
3 Dakota Morris carries his skis toward the starting line. Racers use standard downhill skis and snowboards. 
4 A racer lays out ropes that will be used to pull skiers down a snow track full of jumps and obstacles. 
5 A judge watches a rider take a jump. Riders receive penalties for missing plastic rings they're supposed to grab along the course. 
6 A snowboarder pulls off a trick during the freestyle portion of the competition. "It's like the freestyle in the Olympics, but with horse power," the announcer said of the event. 
7 Spectators keep warm inside of Canterbury Park's stands. 
8 Dakota Morris reaches up to grab one of plastic rings that skiers must collect along the course. Racers win based on fastest time and fewest penalty points. 
9 Spectators watch and photograph from a staircase in the sunshine. 
10 Dirty Harry pulls a skier back to the start of the course. 
11 Riders pulls their skiers over a jump. Skier, rider and horse compete as a team. 
12 Flags at Canterbury Park fly at half staff as a racer gets ready to take a jump. 
13 A checkered flag flies at the end of the skijoring track. 