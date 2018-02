Political Junkie on Russian meddling and the shooting in Parkland, Florida

Ken Rudin joined the program for his weekly conversation about politics, this time with host Mike Mulcahy.

Mulcahy and Rudin discussed the possibility of gun related legislation after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

They also talked about the recent revelations about Russia's involvement in the 2016 elections, and impending elections.

