Document leaks: What can and should the public know?

In this Jan. 17 1973 picture, Daniel Ellsberg speaks to reporters outside the Federal Building in Los Angeles.

From Public Radio International and America Abroad, "Document Leaks: The Consequences of Revealing Secrets" explores the complicated balance between protecting national security and the freedom of the press.

They start in Finland where a journalist goes to extreme lengths to reveal information about a top secret military base, at the risk of tipping off the Russians.

Then they look at how China goes to extraordinary measures to suppress state secrets, Pakistan's use of leaks for their own military advantage and finally they explore what it takes for a leak to evolve into a major political movement.

Throughout the documentary they attempt to answer these questions: What can and should the public know? And when are security leaks worth the risk?

Featured interviews include former director of the CIA and NSA, Gen. Michael Hadyen and Juan Zarate, the former deputy national security advisor under President George W. Bush. The program is hosted by Madeline Brand.

