Canadians burn up the ice, Shib sibs win bronze in 'incredible' ice dance final

"It feels like gold. It's unbelievable," Alex Shibutani said, after he and his sister Maia won bronze in the ice dance free dance at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena.
