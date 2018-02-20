It's been a rough flu season. How worried should you be?

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with flu has reached its highest number since state health officials began counting in 2008. Health officials also confirmed that three more Minnesota children have died of complications of the flu, bringing the total number to four for the season.

MPR News host Mike Mulcahy spoke with two guests about the flu — why this season is so bad, why it's so hard to make a more effective flu shot, and what we're learning from the latest research into the flu.

Mulcahy was joined by Patsy Stinchfield, the senior director of infection prevention at Minnesota Children's, and Michael Osterholm, the director for the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.