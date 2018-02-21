U.S. men's hockey team bounced from Olympic tournament after losing shootout

Chris Bourque of the United States misses a shot on Czech goalie Pavel Francouz in a penalty shootout that ended their quarterfinals match at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. The Czech Republic won, 3-2.
