A sign of the future in Morris: Cows + solar panels + fast electric car charger

A new fast charger for electric vehicles at the University of Minnesota West Central Research and Outreach Center in Morris on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The campus also has a Chevy Bolt, which it will use to for research visits to dairy farms and other trips across the state. 