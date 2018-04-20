Poetry Friday: Look closely

In honor of National Poetry Month, The Thread is celebrating Poetry Fridays. Each Friday in April, we will publish a selection of poetry from local independent publishing houses Coffee House Press, Graywolf Press and Milkweed Editions.

Today's selections come from Fady Joudah, Justin Phillip Reed and Tarfia Faizullah.

Footnotes to a Song

Echo has no compass: we trace each other's dermatomes

No ecstasy without betrayal: not all who live in flames are saints

Great art needs no nation: in memory country size is one

Great nations need great art: soliloquy a mother tongue

The surface tension of a Jesus bug: opiates me

We reach a cemetery: to each a cemetery

What is seen ends: even if its ending isn't seen

Tethered to a trope: great nations need great despair

Great despair: needs nary a nation

My grief for a grievance: we're radiocarbon

Your grief for a grievance: we're mitochondriacs







"Footnotes to a Song" from "Footnotes in the Order of Disappearance." Copyright © 2018 by Fady Joudah. Used with the permission of Milkweed Editions.







A Statement from No One, Incorporated

"what is it when a death is ruled a homicide but no one is responsible for it" —Hanif Abdurraqib

We are not responsible. We have not

the capacity to respond, cannot take

your call, are not obliged. We promise

nothing in return except that we will

return, asking that the potential profit

this lost life's labor could have produced

be accounted for, and blaming our

Black dead president for the deficit. We

are deficient and without your damage

the world is difficult work to live on.

We live on the unanswerable, assert

that acknowledgment is inartistic,

history is regressive, and aggression

looks like no one we know. No one

is responsible while we have the luxury

to see ourselves as infinite ones, ocean

of individual possibility. We are so

many blades in the yard the wind

runs screaming invisibly through.

We need to have a deeper dialogue

about the need for deeper dialogue,

but oh oh, we are always these spondees

of speechlessness and cannot process

your request, are too busy about

our dreams. The celestial bodies appear

from here, ripe for colonies and more

questions. We are over earthly inquiry

and unfortunately, though your sigh

traveled light-years from the dark

matter of gravity we're intrigued to find

you now are, we will not see you today

(we are recessed on narrowing beaches,

toasting our gods with a wellsprung red

we cannot source but are confident

the year was relatively good), but here,

for your trouble, for coming so far:





"A Statement from No One, Incorporated" from "Indecency." Copyright © 2018 by Justin Phillip Reed. Used with the permission of Coffee House Press.







West Texas Nocturne

Because the sky burned, I had to unhinge

from the window the mesh screen

to step out onto the roof where the world was

an orange freshly peeled. I held





to my nose fingertips scented with spring.

Beside me fluttered the wings

of another promise I made but didn't keep.

I sat there for hours until my thighs





were raw, ripped by those rough shingles.

I knew how to perform under the gun,

to tether myself farther and farther afield.

This was before the other daughter





died and only one of us cried, but long after

those old pumpjacks no longer

needled the horizon clean. The velvet mat stayed

unfolded, but I told y'all I prayed





anyway. The sky was famished with stars.

I couldn't help but count each scorched one.







"West Texas Nocturne" from "Registers of Illuminated Villages." Copyright © 2018 by Tarfia Faizullah. Used with the permission of Graywolf Press.





