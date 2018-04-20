Budget shortfalls loom for some metro-area school districts

Several metro-area school districts are facing multi-million-dollar budget shortfalls next year, according to a survey out Friday from the Association of Metropolitan School Districts, a lobbying and advocacy group.

The survey of the group's 41 member districts found 21 with budget gaps projected for next year. Twelve of the districts that submitted data do not project shortfalls.

Of districts that reported, Minneapolis schools have the biggest expected shortfall at $33 million. The St. Paul school district is expecting a $17.2 million shortfall.

The surveyed districts project a cumulative budget gap of about $100 million. That total is the largest in several years, according to the Association of Metropolitan School Districts.

The survey information assumes no increase to school funding during the current legislative session. Gov. Mark Dayton and legislative leaders have proposed several possible increases, including money for special education and school safety.