Documentary explores the power of adaptive yoga

Bruce Kramer, right, with help from his son Jon Emerson Kramer, foreground, and yoga teacher Matthew Sanford, second from right, deepens a twist pose Monday, March 11, 2013 during Sanford's adaptive yoga class at the Courage Center in Golden Valley.

If you do yoga on a regular basis, you understand the benefits of such a practice: the stretching, the focused breathing, the mindfulness. All of that goodness is available to people with a variety of physical abilities and disabilities.

Listeners to Morning Edition may well remember our series with the late Bruce Kramer, who talked about living while dying with ALS. Bruce found a new found sense of his failing physical body through an adaptive yoga class taught by Matthew Sanford.

Bruce Kramer is one of three people profiled in a new documentary called "Standing Still/Still Standing" which makes it's Minnesota debut Saturday at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival. The film follows three, at first reluctant and skeptical, students of adaptive yoga and their teacher Matthew Sanford. Sanford is himself a paraplegic. Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer spoke with the film's producer Andrew Walton.