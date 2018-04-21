1 student wounded in shooting at Florida high school

OCALA, FL - APRIL 20: Marion County Police officers stand in front of Forest High School after a school shooting on April 20, 2018 in Ocala, Florida. It was reported that a former student shot a 17-year-old male student in the ankle. The shooter, whose name has not yet been released, is in custody. 