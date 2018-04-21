India approves death penalty for rape of young children

INDIA-POLITICS-RAPE-WOMEN-PROTEST
Swati Maliwal (L), chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, gestures during her hunger strike protest in which she is demanding the immediate implementation of a stringent law to punish convicted rapists in New Delhi on April 21, 2018. - Nationwide protests in Indian have been held in the past week over the gang-rape and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in Jammu and Kashmir state. 