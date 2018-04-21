Road projects along I-35, I-94 in Twin Cities start Monday

Drivers in the Twin Cities metropolitan area will have to contend with several new construction projects on metro-area freeways starting Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that two ramps along Interstate 94 in Minneapolis are set to close at 12:01 a.m. Monday — the ramp from eastbound I-394 to westbound I-94, and the ramp from northbound Lyndale Avenue South to westbound I-94.

The ramps are scheduled to be closed for about two months.

Detours are in place:

To get from eastbound I-394 to westbound I-94, drivers can take northbound Highway 100 (before the I-394/I-94 junction) to eastbound Highway 55, to northbound Lyndale Avenue, and then to the westbound I-94 entrance ramp.

To get from northbound Lyndale Avenue South to westbound I-94, drivers can continue north onto Lyndale Avenue North and use the westbound I-94 entrance ramp just north of Seventh Street.

Meanwhile, the Irene Hixon Whitney Bridge — the pedestrian bridge over I-94 between the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and Loring Park — also will close for repairs on Monday, and will remain closed for about two months.

MnDOT said that while the bridge is closed, pedestrians and bicyclists can cross Lyndale Avenue at the Oak Grove Street/Vineland Place intersection.

Also Monday, drivers in the north metro will see lane closures begin along Interstate 35. The road work will affect traffic on I-35 between State Highway 97 and U.S. Highway 8 in Columbus and Forest Lake, as crews prepare to resurface the road.

MnDOT that to start, all lanes of traffic will be open during peak travel times $mdash; from 5-8 a.m. for southbound traffic, and 3-6 p.m. for northbound traffic.

Once the preparation work is complete, northbound I-35 will be restricted to two lanes for about four months as crews resurface the northbound lanes. Traffic will be switched again to allow crews to resurface the southbound lanes starting in early August.

MnDOT said all ramps will remain open during the road work, with the exception of the Highway 8 eastbound ramp that will close in May for about two weeks.

It's all part of a two-year construction project along I-35 in the northern metro; find more details on the project here.

MnDOT advises drivers to plan ahead for traffic delays and backups.